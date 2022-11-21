World Cup Viewers Are Fed up With Soccer Players and Their Many Fake Injuries

OK, we're not here to rip Qatar a new one, so let's shift gears toward a different topic — fake injuries.

We've all seen a soccer player roll around in the grass and cry for help, only to stand up a few minutes later and continue as if nothing happened. Now, there are bound to be plenty of World Cup players who will bring the dramatics and exaggerations to the field, so we want to know: Why do soccer players fake injuries?