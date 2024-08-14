Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga Dealt Blow With Knee Ligament Injury Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been sidelined with an MCL sprain. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 14 2024, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Well, folks, it looks like Real Madrid is facing a major setback ahead of their UEFA Super Cup match against Italian club Atalanta. For those unaware, superstar midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will unfortunately be missing from the action.

Article continues below advertisement

Wait, what's going on? What the heck happened to Eduardo Camavinga? Here's what we know so far about his injury. Plus, stick around for further updates!

Source: Getty Images Eduardo Camavinga holds his left knee and yelps in pain during a training session on Aug. 13, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Camavinga?

On the eve of the Super Cup, the 21-year-old athlete collided with his teammate, Aurelien Tchouameni, during a training session. Camavinga went down screaming in pain and had to limp off the field.

As it turns out, he twisted his left knee and subsequently underwent medical evaluations to determine the extent of the injury. Fortunately, the situation isn’t as serious as initially feared. Keep scrolling for the latest updates!

Article continues below advertisement

Real Madrid updated fans on Eduardo Camavinga's injury.

Tests conducted by the club on Wednesday, August 14, confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga has avoided a severe injury. The results showed he sprained the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee, and he is expected to be sidelined for up to seven weeks.

Sports journalist Miguel Angel Diaz further reported that Eduardo Camavinga will undergo additional medical examinations on Thursday, August 15, to figure out just when he might be back on the pitch.