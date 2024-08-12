Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Simone Biles Here's Why Simone Biles Is Wearing A Boot At The Olympics Closing Ceremony Simone Biles wore a boot on her leg when she passed the Olympic flag to Tom Cruise. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 12 2024, 7:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@simonebiles

After Tom Cruise rappelled into the closing ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, he met with Simone Biles on stage, alongside Los Angeles Major Karen Bass. He then left on a motorbike with the flag in hand to take it back to Los Angeles as part of tradition, since the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles. But what some people couldn't help noticing was the boot on Simone Biles's leg.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, the Games are over, and Simone has plenty of time to rest up before she is needed in this capacity again. And injuries are nothing new for the Olympic gold medalist gymnast. However, because she didn't display a specific injury in the Games leading up to the closing ceremony, her medical boot left some fans concerned and curious.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Simone Biles wearing a boot at the Olympics closing ceremony?

Prior to the closing ceremony, Simone was seen with her left lower leg wrapped in an elastic bandage. But it's not as serious as it looks. Following the gymnastics event at the Olympics, Simone spoke with NBC to explain the boot at the time and some soreness she experienced after performing (and winning gold, thank you very much). She wore a boot then, too.

“Calf is good, just precautionary,” Simone explained, of her boot. “Making sure — because we still have tour after this—to heal up and all of that stuff. So just a little bit of soreness.” She added that, as an athlete, "Through pain and pleasure, we're ready for whatever" and said that "athletes are pretty tough."

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles had a historic #ParisOlympics. 🐐



Hear from the 11-time Olympic medalist after her final event at the 2024 Games. pic.twitter.com/CzdgIQKBrG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

Where are the 2028 Summer Olympics?

Simone's handing off of the flag to Tom Cruise at the closing ceremony has to do with tradition. As one of the USA athletes representing the United States at the Games, Simone was chosen to be present to give the flag to Cruise, who was then shown driving through the streets of Paris with it. This is because the 2028 Summer Olympics are headed to Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

And yes, you will be able to get tickets for the Games. Although there aren't any details out there yet about entering the lottery to buy tickets for the Los Angeles Olympics in the summer of 2028, the lottery could open a little more a year before the Games actually start.

if miley doesn’t open the 2028 olympics with Party in the USA, i will riot. like all the olympians will quite literally be hopping off the plane at LAX with a dream — brandi • NOLA N3✨ (@daysevermore) August 12, 2024