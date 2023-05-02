Soccer Star Séamus Coleman Was Stretchered off the Pitch — Is He OK?
During the Everton game on May 1, captain Séamus Coleman was stretchered off the field. What happened? Here's an update on his knee injury.
During the team's Premier League game against Leicester City on Monday, May 1, Everton captain Séamus Coleman was stretchered off the pitch at the end of the first half. The veteran pro soccer star collided with Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumaré, badly twisting his knee and collapsing in pain.
Medical staff immobilized Séamus's leg before carrying him off the field. Despite the setback, the captain appeared in good spirits, applauding the fans and shouting suggestions to his teammates as he left. It's currently unclear how long Séamus could be sidelined, but Everton manager Sean Dyche has provided an update on the knee injury.
Sean Dyche recently updated fans on Séamus Coleman's injury.
Following the 2-2 draw, Everton manager Sean Dyche spoke with the press and revealed Séamus might have suffered a severe knee injury: It's really unfortunate. We're waiting on news, it could be serious, a knee injury. I thought he was terrific," he said, per Irish Mirror.
Jamie Carragher, an analyst from Sky Sports, also voiced his concern regarding the unfortunate situation, stating, "It's a blow for him. Fingers crossed it's not too serious, but it didn't look great."
"It could be a real problem for Everton this season because I felt, until he went off the pitch, he was the best player on the pitch," he continued. "The difference he's made to Everton, not just his leadership, people talk about his leadership, but his actual energy up and down that right-hand side [of the pitch], providing energy and an attacking outlet for Everton that hasn't been there the last few weeks."
The analyst added, "Considering what he's done for that football club over the 10-12 years he's been there. One of the best signings probably in Everton's history. There's no doubt they're going to miss him hugely."
While appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Manchester City player Michael Brown expressed concern that Séamus might've torn his ACL: "It doesn't look good [for Coleman]," he said, per the Daily Mail. "Soumare just ran into the side of his shin, and it could be an ACL injury."
If this were the case, it's possible Séamus Coleman may never play for Everton again — why is that? Well, sources told Football Insider that an injury involving serious ligament damage could prevent a contract extension.