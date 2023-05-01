Distractify
What Happened to Domantas Sabonis's Eye During the NBA Playoffs? Is He OK?

What happened to Domantas Sabonis's eye during the first round of the NBA playoffs? Will he be OK to play? Here's what we know so far.

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

May 1 2023, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Any NBA fan knows that the playoffs are full of eager basketball legends looking to gain a championship ring for their team, and as a result, injuries are always inevitable.

Such was the case for Sacramento Kings All-Star forward center Domantas Sabonis.

During Game 6 in the first round of playoffs — featuring the Kings facing off against the Golden State Warriors — Domantas found himself with a pretty bad eye injury.

So what happened during the game? Here's what we know.

What happened to Domantas's Sabonis's eye?

During Game 6 of the Kings versus Warriors NBA playoff matches, Domantas was accidentally elbowed in the eye by Warriors forward Kevon Looney during a jump shot play.

The two teams kept playing as Domantas fell to the ground after the accidental elbow left his eye with a shiner. Kevon was fouled for the move, which did appear to be a genuine accident.

In an impressive feat of athleticism, Domantas was able to return to the game after being attended to by the Kings' medical staff onsite at the game.

The playoff matches between the Kings and the Warriors went all the way to a seventh game.

The Sacramento Kings were knocked out of the NBA playoffs during Game 7.

Unfortunately for the Sacramento Kings, they were knocked out of the NBA playoffs during Game 7.

Per Euro Hoops, the Lithuanian American basketball star said following the Game 7 loss, "I am proud of this team, every one of us, coaching staff, organization, for what we did. Obviously, it stings today. Because we did put ourselves in a position where we could have kept moving forward in the playoffs. We just got to use this as motivation to keep building.”

