Will Levis's Parents Are Former Athletes, and It's Clear Talent Runs in the Family Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis was born into a family of athletes. Here's everything we know about his family's involvement in sports. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 26 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

If you’re a fan of football, you’ve likely heard of Will Levis, the current quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats. A top contender in college football, Will is a shoo-in to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. His extremely strong arms and physicality on the field make him a standout player.

As Will, who began his college football career at Penn State prior to transferring to the University of Kentucky in 2021, continues to become a household name, it's only natural that people want to learn more about his personal life. For example, who are Will's parents? Does he have any siblings? And is he dating anyone? We've got all these answers below.

Will Levis at the 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Will Levis's parents, Beth and Mike Levis, are also former athletes.

Will is the son of Beth and Mike Levis, both of whom were former athletes. His mother Beth is a two-time All-American soccer player at Yale University and a Connecticut Girls Soccer Association Hall of Fame inductee. Meanwhile, his father Mike played four years of Division III football at Denison University in Ohio, per Penn State Sports.

Will actually comes from a long line of athletes. His grandfather David Kelley was a football, lacrosse, and wrestling varsity athlete at UMass, who later became a defensive coach for Yale University's football team. Will's great-grandfather, Alva Kelley, played football at Cornell University, where he earned All-American status and won the National Championship in 1939. He later went on to coach football at Colgate University, Hobart College, and Brown University.

Will Levis is one of four! Meet his three sisters.

Will has three sisters: Kelley, Jill, and Claire Levis. Not much is known about the ladies, but they all seem very supportive of their brother. Claire is believed to play lacrosse for Northeastern University while Jill is believed to play lacrosse at Central Connecticut State University.

Will Levis is in a relationship, and you may have seen his girlfriend before on Snapchat.