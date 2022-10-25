Meet the Host of Snapchat's 'College Culture' — Gia Duddy

Gone are the days when viewers could only catch top-tier content on television, as social media has stepped its game up. YouTube touts shows like Liza Koshy’s Liza On Demand while Facebook is home to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

One of the more popular original series to surface on Snapchat is College Culture — a show that asks college students life’s hardest questions. For example, exactly how many tampons does a woman need on her period? And whose face is on the $5 bill?