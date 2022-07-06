What Does Snapchat Plus Do? Here's the Full Rundown

If the perks of Snapchat Plus pique your interest, it’s time to take some action. As with using the traditional Snapchat app, jumping on the Snapchat Plus bandwagon is super simple.

If you're not ready to pay up quite yet, you can see what the premium service is about with a free seven-day trial. Kick things off by opening the Snapchat app and going to your profile. Next, you’ll need to click the Snapchat Plus banner at the top of the page. Finally, you can choose your subscription, and voila!