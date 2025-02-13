What Did Arne Slot Say to Michael Oliver? Fans Question Red Card, Demand Audio Release Derby fans are questioning if Arne Slot actually deserved the red card he received. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 13 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Controversy erupted after Liverpool manager Arne Slot received a red card in the heated Merseyside derby against Everton on Feb. 12, 2025. The moment left fans asking the same question: What did Arne Slot say to Michael Oliver?

Article continues below advertisement

While some reports claim professional lip readers have pieced together parts of the conversation, no official audio has been released. That hasn’t stopped speculation from running wild, with many questioning whether the decision was justified. Did Michael just overreact?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Arne Slot say to Michael Oliver or was there another reason for the red card?

Arne’s confrontation with Oliver came in the closing moments of the match, just after Everton’s late equalizer. Cameras caught the Liverpool manager approaching the referee, appearing agitated but composed before offering what some have described as an “aggressive handshake.” Moments later, Michael reached for his pocket and flashed a red card, stunning both Arne and everyone else.

Lip-reading experts have attempted to decipher the exchange. With multiple outlets reporting variations of what they believe Arne may have said to Michael. For example, one lip reader claims Arne sarcastically said “great game” as he approached Michael prior to receiving the red card. The same lip reader believes Arne said: “Sure, you give me a red for that? I will check it out for later. Me and you ya?” after he received the red card from Michael.

Article continues below advertisement

Another angle of Arne Slot's red card tonight...



What did he say to Michael Oliver 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qzR376WKUw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

Other less credible outlets and fans across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) believe Arne may have mumbled something profane or offense that wasn’t caught on camera well enough to be interpreted by lip readers. However, with no clear audio available, there’s no way to confirm exactly what was said. Some sources, including ESPN, have avoided quoting Arne directly to avoid reporting something that didn’t happen.

Article continues below advertisement

Derby fans demand the release of the audio to confirm the red card was deserved.

The lack of definitive evidence hasn’t stopped fans from weighing in. On Reddit and other social media platforms, many have called for the referee’s microphone audio to be made public. One fan wrote, “Either they release the audio or the backlash of this is going to be legendary.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “I don’t know what Slot said, but I promise it wasn’t harsh enough compared to what should be said about Oliver. And I’m a United fan.”

Pep Guardiola aggressively shakes Michael Oliver’s hand, no card. However, Arne Slot does it and he receives a red card.



Incompetent. pic.twitter.com/ALiwSctgaP — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) February 12, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Skepticism toward referees has fueled even more outrage. Some fans believe Michael acted impulsively rather than making a measured decision. One Everton supporter even admitted, “I would love to know what he said. It seems pretty weird — he walks over seemingly fairly calm, shakes his hand, doesn’t say much, and walks off. Oliver is going for his pocket almost immediately, and Slot seems baffled.”

Could the red card get overturned?

With so much uncertainty surrounding the incident, some believe Arne’s red card could be rescinded. A growing number of fans have expressed doubts over the severity of the offense, with one saying, “Surely this red gets overturned? Looks like nothing but a power trip from Oliver.”

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Oliver sent Arne Slot off for shaking his hand too hard 😭 pic.twitter.com/Mk9AXGWp0R — The Big LFC™ (@TheBigLFC) February 12, 2025