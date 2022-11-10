NHL Forward Evander Kane Is Out for Months After Sustaining Major Injury

“After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening,” the Oilers wrote on Twitter following the game.

The Oilers ended up winning the game, but coach Jay Woodcroft wanted to keep the focus on Evander in his post-game interviews.

“First and foremost, everyone on our team, everyone in our organization […] are thinking about Evander Kane,” he said after the game.