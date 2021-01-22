Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Remembered for His Legacy — Both on and off the Field

On Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, reporters on WSB-TV in Atlanta confirmed the sad news that beloved local legend Hank Aaron had died. “Henry Louis Aaron has passed away at the age of 86 today,” reporter Chuck Dowdle shared with viewers.

“He made history and he broke barriers,” Chuck said, referencing not only that Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, but also the fact that he became a voice for civil rights over the course of his life.

At this time, no further information is available regarding Hank Aaron’s cause of death, but we will be staying tuned for additional details.