Teddy Swims Blew up After Years of Investing Himself and Developing His Sound SWIMS is an acronym. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 10 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: YouTube | @Teddy Swims

Chances are that even if you haven't heard the name Teddy Swims, you heard this immensely popular track "Lose Control," which has garnered over 1.5 billion listens on Spotify.

The singer/songwriter has often had his tone described as "soulful" and his sound, paired with his performance style and aesthetic, are viewed by many as unique. The singer's prominence in the music recording scene has left many folks wondering: How did he get famous?

How did Teddy Swims get famous?

Like pretty much anyone who has attained success in their respective careers, his story can be categorized by perseverance. Swims's real name is Jaten Collin Dimsdale, and he started gaining a fan base after he posted song covers on YouTube in 2019 and 2020.

According to Untapped Sounds, Swims arrived at his trademark sound by engaging in a variety of different music genres. He was actively going to shows and collaborating with artists in "Atlanta's metal, punk, and rap scene." He ended up working with a friend, Addy Maxwell on some rap tracks, and the pair even started touring as a hip-hop duo.

It was at this time he came up with the moniker SWIMS, which stood for "Someone Who Isn't Me" because although he was actively making rap music, he knew that it wasn't where his heart ultimately was.

His first viral success happened in 2018, 10 years after Michael Jackson's death. He posted a cover where he was singing the King of Pop's "Rock With You" which resonated with viewers. After accruing a body of work that included numerous covers, Swims began working with a team of people — a "producer, manager, videographer, photographer" along with "the musicians of Elefvants," one of the bands he was regularly playing with.

Swims's appearance — a larger dude with a massive beard with tattoos on his head and face, struck audiences who saw his cover of "I Can't Make You Love Me," which popped off on YouTube. He also covered Shania Twain's "You're Still The One" which impressed the OG singer so much that she shared it on social media.

Source: YouTube | @Teddy Swims

Subsequently, after blowing up online, Warner Records signed the singer and he would go on to break onto the Billboard 200 with 2022's "Tough Love." But it was "Lose Control" that absolutely blew up. It hit No.1 on the Billboard 100 and has remained on the charts for 70 consecutive weeks.

Teddy Swims won a 2025 Best New Artist Grammy.

In November of 2024, Swims rented out a hotel conference room in Spain so he and his team could view the announcements for nominees. Prior to winning the award, he stated that he wasn't all that concerned about "snag[ging] a trophy," according to USA Today.

Source: YouTube | @Teddy Swims

That's because to him, being able to become a successful musician, and have a father who believed in him and his dream already made him feel "like a winner." After winning the award, he "paid tribute" to his first child in an emotional speech.

Source: YouTube | @Teddy Swims