What Happened to Tony Hsieh? The Retired Zappos CEO Has Died at Age 46

He was staying at the property owned by Rachael Brown, a woman who is thought to be one of his associates, while visiting his family. So, what happened? How did he die?

Retired Zappos CEO and visionary entrepreneur Tony Hsieh , 46, died on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after sustaining grave injuries in a house fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in New London, Conn.

It's understood that the firefighters forced their way in to rescue the victim before performing CPR. He was reportedly taken to the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, after which he was likely transported to The Connecticut Burn Center at the Bridgeport Hospital, in Bridgeport, Conn.

As New London Fire Chief Thomas Curcio told The Day, the firefighters arrived on the scene at around 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. According to Insider, 500 Pequot Avenue, New London, Conn. is likely the address where the accident took place.

Jeff Bezos and Ivanka Trump were just some of those who paid tribute to Tony's memory.

DTP Companies, one of the companies founded by Tony, published a statement announcing the horrible news on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

"Tony's kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world [...] Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life," reads the statement.

Jeff Bezos, Ivanka Trump, and Chris Sacca are just some of the big names who were close to the brilliant entrepreneur. "Tony was a deeply original thinker always challenging me to reject conformity & follow my heart. Tony was driven by the mission of delivering happiness & brought joy to all who knew him. Rest In Peace Tony," Ivanka wrote on Twitter.

"The world lost you way too soon @downtowntony. Your curiosity, vision, and relentless focus on customers leave an indelible mark. You will be missed by so many, Tony. Rest In Peace," Jeff wrote on Instagram.

"Tony Hsieh might be the most original thinker I’ve ever been friends with. He questioned every assumption and shared everything he learned along the way. He genuinely delighted in making anyone and everyone happy. The earth has lost a beautifully weird and helpful person. RIP," Chris tweeted.

Born in Illinois and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tony founded his first company, LinkExchange, in 1996, about a year after he graduated from Harvard University. He sold the internet advertising cooperative to Microsoft Corporation in 1998, for $265 million. Tony joined Zappos — called ShoeSite back then — in 1999. During his 21-year-long tenure at the company, he helped transform it into the e-commerce giant it's known as today. He retired from his role as the CEO in August 2020.