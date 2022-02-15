Gen Z Is Obsessed With New Dating App Snack, Which Is Basically a Tinder and TikTok Hybrid

If you're single and a big fan of TikTok, listen up! There's a new dating app out on the market and it's basically a combination of Tinder and TikTok. It’s called Snack — and no, it has nothing to do with potato chips, candy, cookies, or any of those goodies.

It has to do with the other type of snacks. You know what I'm talking about right? As defined by Urban Dictionary and often a term used by Gen Z and millennials, a snack is someone you find attractive.