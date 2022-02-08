Simon Leviev from 'The Tinder Swindler' Might Be on TikTok and We Are Not OK

If you ever thought a Tinder match screwed you over by ghosting you, think again. Netflix’s latest documentary The Tinder Swindler, which premiered on Feb. 2. 2022, tells the story of a man named Shimon Hayut, who fabricated an entirely new identity under the alias Simon Leviev.

As Leviev, he claimed he was the "prince of diamonds," or rather, the son of Russian-Israeli billionaire and diamond extraordinaire Lev Leviev. However, Hayut has no actual relation to the Leviev family at all.