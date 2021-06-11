Here's What Happened in the Series Finale of 'Younger' (SPOILERS)

Now that we've finally reached the series finale of Younger , fans finally get to see what happens with Liza Miller in both her career and her love life. After seven seasons, the cast has been able to build a bond with the audience that makes each viewer want to come back for more.

But how does Younger end? If anything, fans want to know what's going to happen with Liza and how she's going to move on. Maybe she ends up with Charles in the end. Maybe Josh? The show opens one door and closes another when it comes to her love life. Here's what happens.

But at the very end of the finale, we see things go full circle. Liza and Josh find themselves sitting at the bar flirting with each other, which is exactly what happens in the first episode of the series. Fans know that they used to date, and now that things are done with her and Charles, there's new hope that things could work out with Josh again.

In fact, Charles ends up promoting Liza to editor-in-chief at Empirical while he goes off to become a novelist. Kelsey Peters also has a new venture in life coming up. She's headed all the way across the country to the West Coast so that she can start working at Reese Witherspoon 's media company Hello Sunshine.

Liza and Charles did try again with their relationship, but in the end, it just didn't work out. The two decided to end things for good. The lack of trust between them after everything they've been through ultimately drove them apart. Even still, they had a pretty amicable breakup.

Sutton Foster loves the way 'Younger' ends.

Sutton Foster, who plays Liza on Younger, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the series finale, and she loves the way everything concludes. "What I love is that that's what the happy ending is, as opposed to she marries Charles or whatever," she said. "I read the final episode and I loved how they resolved her storyline with Charles. I thought it was really elegant and I love that he's, in a sense, Liza back in season one."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gW_g-7xrfHw

"He's reinventing himself," Sutton said about Charles, who's played by Peter Hermann. "There's something incredible about that. I love their breakup scene because it's just done with maturity and respect. Charles knows who he is and knows it'll always come between them, the lie." Sutton also talks about how "heartbreaking" it was to know that the trust between Liza and Charles would never be the same, but that it's a situation that so many people experience.