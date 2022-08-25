The Ho Family Is Back for More 'House of Ho' — How Many Episodes Are in Season 2?
As 2020 was coming to a close, viewers got to meet the various members of the uber-wealthy Houston-based Ho family on the HBO Max original reality series, House of Ho.
The debut season followed the various members of the multigenerational Vietnamese-American family, who are led by matriarch, Hue Ho, and patriarch, Binh Ho.
After amassing a large fortune through investment banking and their real estate endeavors, Hue and Binh have been able to lead lavish lifestyles. Their wealth extends to their three kids (two, Judy and Washington, appear on the show), their grandkids, their in-laws, and their extended family members.
More than a year-and-a-half after the series debuted and dazzled fans, House of Ho returned for Season 2 on Aug. 25.
How many episodes are in the second season of House of Ho? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Season 2, including the returning cast members, the episode count, and the episode release schedule.
How many episodes are in 'House of Ho' Season 2? Plus, find out if there are any new additions to the cast.
Viewers who tuned in to Season 1 of House of Ho may be relieved to find out that nuclear family members Hue, Binh, Washington, and Judy are all back, as are Washington's wife, Lesley Ho, and Judy's now-fiancé, Dr. Nathan "Nate" Nguyễn. Cousin Sammy and Binh's sister, Tina Ho, are also returning.
In addition to the returning stars, the Season 2 cast features a few "new" family members. Binh's nieces, Bella and Kim Ho, and Nate's sisters, Tammy Nguyen and Vanessa Kon, are part of the cast list. Vanessa and Tammy's respective partners, Carlton and Tran, will also appear on the show.
As fans get reacquainted with the Ho family and find out what they've been up to during the nearly two year period since the show was last on the air, they may be wondering about how many episodes there are in the latest season.
The freshman season of House of Ho included seven episodes, and the second season will be even longer.
Season 2 of the HBO Max original series consists of 10 episodes. The episodes will drop on three different days, so subscribers will be able to binge-watch several episodes at a time.
What is the episode release schedule for 'House of Ho' Season 2?
The first three episodes of the second season dropped on the streamer on Aug. 25. The next three episodes (Episodes 4 through 6) will drop exactly one week later, on Sept. 1.
The final four episodes of Season 2, Episodes 7 through 10, will come out on Sept. 8.
As fans wait to watch the rest of Season 2, they can catch up on the entire first season on HBO Max now.