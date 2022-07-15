'Black Bird' Fans Are Eager to See More of Their New Favorite Apple TV Plus Show
The new limited series Black Bird is turning out to be the must-see drama of the season. Apple TV Plus’s miniseries centers around an undercover inmate trying to befriend a serial killer in order to learn the truth about a number of murders the man is suspected of committing.
The first two episodes premiered on July 8, 2022 and fans are already hungry for more. Now, the main question on everyone’s mind is how many episodes of Black Bird there will be and whether the drama might be renewed for a second season.
How many episodes of 'Black Bird' are there?
Black Bird is based on James Keene and Hillel Levin’s true crime memoir, In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. The series stars Taron Egerton as James Keene, the son of a decorated police officer who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison for drug dealing.
While he’s serving his sentence, James is approached with an offer for early parole. The condition is that he has to go undercover in a prison for the criminally insane, where he must befriend the serial killer Larry Hall, played by Paul Walker Hauser.
James’ objective is to find out where the bodies of several girls are buried. But as he gets closer to Larry, their relationship becomes more complicated than James had anticipated. Soon, James has a hard time differentiating between whether Larry is telling the truth or whether he’s telling twisted stories for his own amusement.
The first two episodes of the series were released on Apple TV Plus on July 8, 2022 and subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly schedule, per Hidden Remote. The third episode, titled “Hand To Mouth,” airs on July 15, followed by Episode 4 on July 22, titled “Whatshername,” and Episode 5, “The Place I Lie” on July 29. The finale of Black Bird, the sixth episode titled “You Promised,” is set to air on August 5.
The show is an Apple TV Plus original, which means viewers will only be able to watch it via Apple’s streaming service. If you don’t already have the service, subscriptions are $4.99 a month after a seven-day free trial. Upon purchase, some new Apple devices also come with free months of Apple TV Plus.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Black Bird'?
It is unlikely that Black Bird will return for a second season. The show has been billed as a limited miniseries, which usually means that a show’s entire story is told within one season. Of course, this isn’t always the case, as fans found out with HBO's Big Little Lies, which was originally billed as a miniseries but then went on to have a second season.
Black Bird is also based on true events that are detailed in James’ memoir, In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. Since the book also stands alone and has no sequel, it’s likely that the series will also conclude at the end of Season 1.