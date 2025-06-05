How Many Majors Has Rory McIlroy Won? The Irish Golf Pro Recently Won the 2025 Masters Tournament The golf pro became the sixth golfer in history to win the career Grand Slam. By Niko Mann Published June 5 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Golf season is upon us, and it kicked off with the luck of the Irish as golf pro Rory McIlroy won the 89th Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga., back in April. The Irishman beat Englishman Justin Rose and became the sixth golfer in history to win the career Grand Slam after chasing the victory for 11 years.

The last golf pro to do so was Tiger Woods back in 2000, according to USA Today, and Rory's victory has folks asking: How many majors has Rory McIlroy won?



How many majors has Rory McIlroy won?

According to NBC Sports, Rory has won a total of 5 Majors. The champion won the U.S. Open in 2011, and he also won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014. The golf pro also won the British Open in 2014.

Winning the 2025 Majors also earned Rory his green jacket, which is fitting for an Irishman. Rory said in his victory speech that he was "honored and thrilled" to be a Masters' champion.

"It feels incredible," he said following his victory. "This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time. The last ten years, coming here with the burden of the Grand Slam on my shoulders, and trying to achieve that. I’m sort of wondering what we are going to talk about going into next year’s Masters. I’m honored and thrilled and so proud to call myself a Masters' champion."

Rory went on to compete at the PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, back in May. He decided not to talk to the media during the tournament after news leaked that his driver (golf club) had been declared nonconforming in pre-tournament testing by the United States Golf Association, per ESPN.

Scottie Scheffler, who is ranked the world's number one golf pro, also had his driver ruled nonconforming, which means the golf club doesn't meet technical specifications and rules. Rory was somewhat annoyed that news leaked about his driver, but not Scottie's. He explained why he remained mum during the tournament while at a press conference on June 4.

"I was a little p-ssed off because, I knew that Scottie's driver had failed on Monday, but my name was the one that was leaked," he recalled. "It was supposed to stay confidential. Two members of the media were the ones that leaked it. Again, I didn't want to get up there and say something that I regretted, either, because I'm trying to protect Scottie. I don't want to mention his name. I'm trying to protect TaylorMade. I'm trying to protect the USGA, PGA of America, myself."