The 'Jeopardy!' Masters Tournament 2025 Has Some Serious Contestants Vying for the Win Ken Jennings calls the Masters tournament the "right amount of nervous" for players.

When fans tune in to watch Jeopardy!, it can become like a sports match. Your favorites come back week after week, and you root them on while they tackle newcomers and fight to keep their top spot. Jeopardy! Masters brings together the best of the best, the masters of the game, including major fan favorites, to give them all a chance to prove who's the best.

The tournament involves nine hour-long episodes, with each installment consisting of two games. The first six games pit all nine players against one another, and then they are eliminated by low score. But who's taking on the elite field this year? Here's what we know about the 2025 Jeopardy! Masters contestants.

The 2025 'Jeopardy!' Master's contestants bring heavy-hitter power to the showdown.

According to USA Today, show host Ken Jennings joked that the Masters is the "right amount of nervous" for players. He explained, "On a regular Jeopardy! taping day, there's genuine terror. It's a stressful thing to go on national TV for the first time, and then in Celebrity Jeopardy! maybe there's not quite enough terror. Those people are very confident on camera, and that's what makes Celebrity Jeopardy! so great. Jeopardy! Masters is the perfect balance.” And these are those intrepid players.

Victoria Groce

Victoria Groce is an unassuming winner who dominates on the stage. Ken has called her the "most intimidating of the nine" (per USA Today). Which is quite the compliment coming from Ken, who won 74 games in a row before being knocked off his throne. The outlet shares that when she won the Masters in 2024, she celebrated with “the single silliest bottle of champagne,” along with treats from “the fancy cheese shop” and a trip to Portugal.

Yogesh Raut

Yogesh Raut is no stranger to flying close to the sun, as he was the runner-up to Victoria's Masters win in 2024. He also took home the big win in the 2024 Tournament of Champions (via Jeopardy!).

Neilesh Vinjamuri

Neilesh Vinjamuri is another Tournament of Champions winner. He's known for being quite the shrewd player in the Daily Doubles, and left fans with a sense that he deserves another big win.

Adriana Harmeyer

Adriana Harmeyer, another Tournament of Champions winner, took home over $222,000 in winnings and is one of only 16 Jeopardy! players to win a double-digit number of games (per Jeopardy!).

Isaac Hirsch

Isaac Hirsch, like Adriana and Neilesh before him, is a Tournament of Champions winner. Like some of the best players, Isaac is a strategic better and a solid player, with a five-game run of wins under his belt (per Jeopardy!).

Matt Amodio

Matt Amodio is an Invitational Tournament champion and won an impressive 18 games in a row before losing his throne. On average, he won by a spread of over $23,000 against his competitors (per Jeopardy!).

Roger Craig

Roger Craig, another Invitational Tournament champion, has a big personality off-screen but plays with a focus on stage.

Juveria Zaheer

Juveria Zaheer, Invitational Tournament winner, is as humble as they come. When asked how it sounded to be invited to the Tournament of Champions, she laughed, "It sounds fake" (per Jeopardy!).

Brad Rutter

Brad Rutter has a singular accomplishment that sets him apart: He tops the leaderboard for all-time winnings with a jaw-dropping $4,938,436 (per USA Today).

