'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Is Pretty Vocal About His Politics

Most people know him as Ken Jennings, one of the most winning players in Jeopardy! history and host of the beloved game show in the wake of the passing of Alex Trebek. He's painfully intelligent, witty, and quick on the fly with a bit of sarcasm. It turns out, he's also Ken Jennings: open critic of many politicians.

When the cameras are off and he's posting on social media like everyone else, it turns out that Ken has some pretty outspoken political beliefs, and he's not holding back. So what are Ken Jennings's politics? Here's what we know about the way he leans in the world of politics.

What are the politics of 'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings? He's pretty vocal about them.

Bluesky is a social media app that aims to replace X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of the app's owner, Elon Musk, creating enormous amounts of controversy. The app is often touted as the "progressive" alternative to "conservative" X, giving left-leaning voters a place to gather and speak with a little less pressure from their critics across the aisle. This seems to be why Ken has landed on Bluesky.

While Ken seems to lean more towards the Democrats than the Republicans, he posts things that hold politicians on both sides of the aisle accountable. For instance, when Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer seemed to take a victory lap after President Donald Trump backed off on exorbitant tariffs in April 2025, Ken mocked him with a meme that read, "What do you mean your work is done? You didn't do anything." But Republicans definitely seem to catch the worst of Ken's ire.

In one Bluesky post, he mocked Trump supporters who seemed upset by the rising cost of goods with the announcement of the aforementioned tariffs. Ken posted, "This is really unfair to everyone who just voted for him for the racism." And he didn't hold back in another post criticizing the move, writing, "Men will literally start a trade war with every other nation on earth instead of going to therapy." Ken's politics seem to plant him square in the "progressive" category.

Fans seem pretty tickled by Ken's outspoken political comments.

Reinforcing the idea that Ken is progressive is a post from the 2020 Democratic primaries. In response to a post that's no longer public, in January 2020, Ken posted, "Remember, defending champion Ken Jennings wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren." Both politicians are considered progressives, with Bernie openly calling himself a Democratic Socialist.

Remember, defending champion Ken Jennings wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. https://t.co/aTwXK85iym — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 15, 2020

Also in 2020, Ken addressed Trump supporters who were dismayed to discover that their favorite celebrities were left-leaning. He wrote on X, "To all the conservatives who found out today that Tom Morello or Jim Gaffigan don’t share their politics: It’ll be easier to get this done all at once. NOBODY whose work you like shares your politics. You get Kelsey Grammer and that’s it." While Ken has issued apologies in the past for being a bit sharp-tongued on social media, his fans don't seem particularly bothered by it.

To all the conservatives who found out today that Tom Morello or Jim Gaffigan don’t share their politics: it’ll be easier to get this done all at once. NOBODY whose work you like shares your politics. You get Kelsey Grammer and that’s it. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 10, 2020 Source: X / @kenjennings

On Bluesky, one fan commented that discovering Ken is progressive is like "Learning Clark Kent is Superman." Another wrote, "Ken, I was unaware of your game." Another fan wrote, "This post got me back to [Bluesky] after being away for months. Well done!" Yet another admitted that they had just developed a "huge crush" on the Jeopardy! host after seeing his political posts.

