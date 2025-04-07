President Donald Trump Tells Folks Not to Be "Panicans" in Post to Truth Social — What Is That? "Stop being WEAK and STUPID." By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 7 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Because of the new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, the stocks are falling faster than a Hallmark movie character falls for her hometown ex-boyfriend. The universal tariffs, which went into effect April 5, 2025, put a tax on almost every item coming into America. These were the highest tariffs imposed by the United States in about a century, reported CNN.

The supposed motivation behind the tariffs is to bring back manufacturing to America and a "golden age" of factory work, a long-term goal that includes short-term pain for all Americans. Prices on many imported goods could be raised significantly while countries impose reciprocal tariffs. It's not great, but don't worry — President Trump took to Truth Social to tell folks to stop being such Panicans. What does that mean?

What does "Panican" mean? Donald Trump unveiled a new insult on Truth Social.

Two days after the tariffs dropped, President Trump took to Truth Social in order to demand that people calm down. When has this tactic ever worked? "The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO," he wrote while telling people to stop being weak and stupid. "Don’t be a PANICAN," wrote the president. "Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!"

So, what is this new word that will inevitably make its way into the lexicon? In parentheses after "Panican," President Trump clarified that this is a "new party based on Weak and Stupid people!" Presumably, the president has coined a term for people who are panicking as a result of the economic freefall caused by the tariffs.

As the markets opened on April 7, the Associate Press reported that, "Wall Street is careening through a shocking day of trading Monday, catapulting from an early drop that had dragged it 20 percent below its record to a sudden rise, only to revert to losses as worries remain about whether President Donald Trump’s trade war will torpedo the global economy." Sounds like a Panican't to us!

Don't be a Panican. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/CMQI2t8LgH — Wyatt ن (@SatoshiCryptic) April 7, 2025

Social media reacts to Panican, with more jokes and less panic.

Over on X, people who disagree with the president are having a field day with Panican. "'Is it possible to learn these powers?' — Panican Skywalker," joked @pourmecoffee. Taking some inspiration from Independence Day, @SundaeDivine wrote, "Today, we’re all Panican-Americans."

Journalist, and marine infantry veteran, Mac William Bishop, took the wordplay to the next level in his post to X. "Don’t be a PANICAN be a PANHANDLEICAN," he suggested. Yes it's time to take to the streets and see if you can recoup what you lost based entirely on the kindness of strangers. Hope that works!