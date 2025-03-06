'Jeopardy!' Champion Juveria Zaheer's Brother Was an "Evil Mastermind" on a Reality Show When it comes to the Zaheer family, competition runs in the blood! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 6 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: ABC / CBS

Competition runs deep in the Zaheer family! While Juveria Zaheer captured the attention of Jeopardy! viewers with her sharp intellect and impressive gameplay, her brother, Omar, was embarking on a completely different kind of challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

We're talking about one that tested Omar's physical endurance, social strategy, and survival instincts in ways no quiz board ever could. Do you have any guesses? If not, don't worry — we've got all the answers you're looking for!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Juveria Zaheer's brother, Omar, competed on 'Survivor.'

In case you didn't guess it, Juveria Zaheer's younger brother, Omar Zaheer, competed on Survivor! He was a contestant on Season 42 and finished in sixth place.

A veterinarian from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, Omar quickly became a dominant player, forming strong bonds with his original Taku tribemates and emerging as the mastermind behind the Taku Four. As the game progressed, Omar skillfully navigated between the majority alliance and the outsiders, positioning himself as one of the biggest strategic threats. He manipulated the post-merge phase with stealthy tactics, often pulling the strings without others realizing it.

Article continues below advertisement

Finally coming to terms with being “Omar’s much less famous sister”. Pray for my ego 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/THKhuxee3a — Juveria Zaheer (@juveriazaheer) May 5, 2022

Omar's strategy hit a peak when he successfully neutralized Drea Wheeler's "Knowledge is Power" advantage, showcasing his strength as a player. But this move ultimately made him a target. As a result, his ally and eventual winner, Maryanne Oketch, blindsided him at the final six after realizing just how dangerous he had become.

Article continues below advertisement

During her first Jeopardy! episode, Juveria couldn't resist giving a shoutout to her brother and his unforgettable time on Survivor. In a lighthearted moment with host Ken Jennings, Juveria referred to Omar as an "evil mastermind" on the hit reality competition show.

Then, as Survivor 42 aired, Juveria took to X (formerly Twitter) with a humorous take on her so-called "sibling rivalry," writing, "Finally coming to terms with being 'Omar's much less famous sister.' Pray for my ego," alongside a picture of Omar on the show and three crying face emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Juveria Zaheer has appeared on 'Jeopardy!' several times.

Juveria Zaheer's journey on Jeopardy! began on May 8, 2022, when she made her debut on the iconic quiz show. Despite delivering a powerful performance, Juveria was ultimately defeated by three-day champion, Hannah Wilson.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Although she didn't walk away with the win that day, Juveria's skill left an impression on both viewers and the Jeopardy! team. She earned another shot, and in December 2023, Juveria returned to the show as part of that year's Jeopardy! Second Chance Competition.

She won that competition and then went on to play in a Champions Wildcard tournament, where she also came out on top and solidified her reputation as a serious contender on the show. In early 2024, she competed in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (TOC), making it all the way to the quarterfinals before being knocked out.

Article continues below advertisement

Her remarkable success didn't stop there. In early 2024, Juveria was invited to compete in the prestigious Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (TOC), which brings together the best and brightest from across multiple seasons. Juveria advanced through the rounds and ultimately made it to the quarterfinals.

The first time I was on Jeopardy!, I told my husband my goal was not to go viral for saying something really weird.



But today, I am finally embracing my cocaine bear era https://t.co/qF4mDfd75N — Juveria Zaheer (@juveriazaheer) March 6, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

In late February to early March 2025, Juveria found herself in the Jeopardy! spotlight once again, this time competing in the Invitational Tournament — an elite event that brought together some of the show's most recent top players.