Trump Keeps Saying the Iran War Is Over, Yet It's Still Ongoing — When Will It End? It's over, it's not over. Everyone's getting whiplash. By Ivy Griffith Updated June 12 2026, 6:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world is getting a little tired of being dangled on the edge of relief. The Iran War has stretched on for months now, with no apparent end in sight. The Strait of Hormuz is blocked, oil and gasoline futures are all in flux, and everyone is just hoping for an end to the bloodshed. Except, apparently, those in charge in Washington D.C.

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Because every time it seems like the interested parties have inched towards a solution, something goes sideways. President Donald Trump has said multiple times that the Iran War is over, or about to be over, before things inevitably go bad again. So, how many times has he said the Iran War was over? It's probably more than you realized.

Source: Mega

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How many times has Trump said the Iran War is over?

There's nothing quite like the gnawing anxiety and humanitarian crisis of ongoing military action without a clear end in sight. People are exhausted, worried, and lives are in the middle of a game of political pawns being played between the United States, Israel, and Iran. So, when will it all end? Sadly, no one seems to know.

And Trump himself has muddied the waters by declaring an imminent end to the hostilities. How many times has he said it? According to CNN, he has suggested the war was over close to 40 times. Sometimes he says a solution is close, sometimes he says the hostilities are over, and sometimes he just says that they're going to end things one way or another. Yet the war drags on.

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It's unclear whether Trump realizes that the countries are so far from a solution, or how involved he is in the negotiations. CNN points out that every time the weekend approaches, Trump seems to signal an end to hostilities on the horizon. Then something happens over the weekend, and he announces a new solution a day or two later, just before the stock market reopens. Some have suggested this could be market manipulation. Others believe that Trump is simply incapable of understanding what's happening, with some critics believing he has slipped into a severe state of dementia.

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Mid-June saw a deal inch closer, but things keep going south.

Speculation about Trump's potential diagnosis of dementia remains just that; speculation. However, it's hard to ignore the bizarre pattern of repeatedly suggesting that there's a solution coming only for one or both countries to deny it, and hostilities to march onward.

But there was a glimmer of hope in mid-June 2026. On June 12, 2026, AP News reported, "Pakistan’s prime minister said Friday the United States and Iran have agreed to wording of an agreement aimed at ending their war in the Middle East and that mediators were working with both sides to finalize a deal."

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Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has been instrumental in bringing all parties to the negotiation table, and this is the most hopeful tone he's struck since the United States first attacked Iran.

@cnn President Donald Trump has said at least 38 times that an agreement to end the war with Iran is close. CNN’s Nic Robertson reports on what he’s learning from his sources about the talks. ♬ original sound - CNN - CNN Source: TikTok / @cnn