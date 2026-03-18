Joe Kent's Resignation Letter Shines Doubt on Trump Admin's Justifications for War in Iran "I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. By Ivy Griffith Published March 18 2026, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's no secret that those closest to President Donald Trump are known for sycophantic loyalty. The President brooks no disrespect and expects those in his circle to toe the line when he has an agenda to push. For years, Joe Kent was willing to do just that. However, Trump's ill-conceived attack on Iran in February 2026 was the final straw.

Article continues below advertisement

The long-serving MAGA loyalist abruptly resigned on March 16, 2026, leaving his role as the head of the United States' National Counterterrorism Center, amid concerns about the administration's justifications for attacking Iran. His resignation letter is a condemnation of the military action in Iran, and calls into question many things that the administration claims about their reasons for eye-wateringly expensive and casualty-heavy attacks against Iran. Here's what the letter said.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what Joe Kent's bombshell resignation letter says.

On March 16, 2026, Joe issued his resignation letter, sharing it on X (formerly Twitter). He posted, "After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Kent is a retired Army Ranger and a CIA paramilitary officer who served as a top aide for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, overseeing U.S. counter-terrorism efforts in the U.S. and overseas.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked about Kent's resignation, Trump seemed to dismiss it, telling reporters, "I always thought he was a nice guy. But I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security. I didn't know him well, but I thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy. But when I read a statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out because he said that Iran was not a threat. Iran was a threat" (excerpt via USA Today).

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026 Source: X / @joekent16jan19

Article continues below advertisement

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added, "There are many false claims in this letter but let me address one specifically: that 'Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation.' This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over. As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first."

However, Kent's letter seems to have sent a ripple of concern through Washington. Even those diametrically opposed to what Kent stands for seem troubled by what he wrote. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, called it "deeply troubling," adding, "on this point, he is right: there was no credible evidence of an imminent threat from Iran that would justify rushing the United States into another war of choice in the Middle East" (excerpt via USA Today).

Article continues below advertisement

Joe worked at the National Counterterrorism Center.

Although the letter is itself not intended as a rebuke, it seems to have shaken down that way. Kent's declaration that there was no credible threat is a stark statement, considering his role at the National Counterterrorism Center. Because if anyone should know about a threat from Iran, it should have been him.