How Much Did Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch Make From Crypto? Her crypto meme coin, $HAWK, crashed within 24 hours. By Niko Mann Published March 24 2026, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @hay_welch

Fans of the Tennessee woman who became famous as the Hawk Tuah Girl following her response to a sex question during a TikTok street interview want to know how much she made from cryptocurrency. Haliey Welch used her newfound fame to launch the crypto meme coin, $HAWK, back in 2024, after she was approached by a cryptocurrency company, but it crashed within 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey became a viral sensation after she was asked, per People, "What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" She replied, "You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang!" Her response went viral, and as her fame grew, Hailey launched her crypto coin, but after it crashed so quickly, she was accused of being a scammer, and an investigation by the SEC began into the scandal, which was called a “pump and dump” scheme, per Forbes. So, how much money did she make?

Source: Instagram / @hay_welch

Article continues below advertisement

How much did the Hawk Tuah Girl make from crypto?

She reportedly made $125,000 upfront from the crypto coin plus 10 percent of the sales over three years, per AMB Crypto. During an interview on Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan, she revealed how she learned that she might be in trouble over the crypto. "I pull up my TikTok and the next thing I know, oh yep, 'Haliey Welch is going to jail,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'What did I do? Why am I going to jail?'... It's enough to traumatize you. Like, I wouldn't come out of the house for months."

Hailey also said that she received death threats during the scandal. "This time, I was starting to get death threats and everything else," she added. "People telling me I owe them all this money, and I'm like, 'I didn't do this,' and I'm sitting here and I'm the one getting hit for this. It's rough. It's like one of those things like where if you come out of the house, you put your head down ... I don't wish that on anybody."

Article continues below advertisement

Did the Hawk Tuah Girl go to jail?

No, the Hawk Tuah Girl didn't go to jail, but she did receive a visit from the FBI following the crypto launch. However, she was cleared of any wrongdoing by the SEC, and she cut ties with the cryptocurrency company.

Article continues below advertisement

She cooperated with the authorities and even gave them her phone, which they combed through for several days. "For the past few months, I've been cooperating with all the authorities and attorneys, and finally, that work is complete," she told TMZ in March of 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

"In my perspective, I'd say that I got talked into doing something that I didn't know anything about, really," she said. "But you got to be really careful what you put your name on."