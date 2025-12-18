"Hawk Tuah" Girl Became a Superstar, Sold Crypto and Then Disappeared — Where Is She Now? All she had to say was "Hawk Tuah" and the world went wild. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 18 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @hay_welch, @youtubeshortsjustforyou

It was the summer of 2024, and the world was trying hard to avoid the serious nature of life. Enter: Haliey Welch, who gave a playful interview with an internet influencer. A two-word phrase that she introduced to the world would become the soundtrack of the summer.

If you don't recognize her by her name, you might recognize her by her internet nomen: the "Hawk Tuah" Girl. It all started with a fun little explanation about how to keep a relationship, and it blew up into a sensation. So, where is the "Hawk Tuah" Girl now? You might be surprised by the answer.

Where is the "Hawk Tuah" girl now?

In June 2024, Haliey went from your Average Joe to a superstar practically overnight. People were meme-ing and quoting her all over the internet, and even in real life. And it was all due to her explanation of how to keep a man: "You've gotta give it that 'hawk tuah,' spit on that thang."

She was offered a contract with Playboy, which she turned down. And for a while, it seemed as though she was going to be the next big thing in influencers, with a lot of staying power. Until, that is, her crypto fiasco.

She tried releasing the $HAWK memecoin, and things went very quickly south for her. Soon, she was under the microscope and being accused of running a scam. She dropped off the radar for most of a year before resurfacing on social media like nothing happened. So, where is she now? Living her life.

What happened to the Haliey Welch Crypto thing?

Even though she was investigated for running a scam because of $HAWK, Haliey ultimately didn't go to jail. Multiple people filed feud lawsuits against her, and court documents say the suits "arise from the unlawful promotion and sale of the Hawk Tuah cryptocurrency memecoin, known as the '$HAWK' token, which Defendants offered and sold to the public without proper registration." She even addressed the topic on TikTok after a user asked, "What happened with the crypto thing?"

Haliey replied, "Oh you know just got interrogated by the feds and got cleared. Never fear I didn’t do anything wrong nor run the coin itself just had my name on it because I got took advantage of🥰 thank you for asking and not assuming!!!" One user clapped back, "she is not going to mention she didn’t sue them back bc they would find her guilty, like bc they didn’t send you to jail don’t mean you’re not a bad person."

But Haliey wasn't going to let that stand unchallenged, and she replied, "I can’t sue anyone back because I wasn’t sued myself so get your facts straight before you comment on my s--t and get a life."