Brides and Grooms Can "Escape to the Chateau" for Their Wedding — for a Price!

According to the Daily Mirror , the average cost for a Château de la Motte-Husson wedding is £34,000, or around $47,000 USD.

That’s a steep price, but just think of the amenities! Angel and Dick — who themselves tied the knot at the château in 2015 — say the house boasts five floors and 45 rooms set on 12 acres of scenic parkland. “The château was built in 1874 to show off its original owners’ wealth,” they add. “The grand reception salons scream decadence and comfort.”