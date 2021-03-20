Brides and Grooms Can "Escape to the Chateau" for Their Wedding — for a Price!By Dan Clarendon
Mar. 20 2021, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
If you’re a British reality TV fan planning your nuptials, you might be wondering how much a wedding at Escape to the Chateau’s Château de la Motte-Husson costs. And who could blame you?
After all, as stars Angel Adoree and Dick Strawbridge say on their website, the 19th-century château, located in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France, is “truly a fairytale setting and the perfect backdrop for your elegant vintage wedding.”
The average wedding at the 'Escape to the Chateau' venue reportedly costs $47,000.
According to the Daily Mirror, the average cost for a Château de la Motte-Husson wedding is £34,000, or around $47,000 USD.
That’s a steep price, but just think of the amenities! Angel and Dick — who themselves tied the knot at the château in 2015 — say the house boasts five floors and 45 rooms set on 12 acres of scenic parkland. “The château was built in 1874 to show off its original owners’ wealth,” they add. “The grand reception salons scream decadence and comfort.”
The property also features a moat, an Art Deco orangery, a walled garden, stables, and outbuildings. “Whether it’s a small intimate family gathering or an extravagant soirée, we guarantee that your journey will be effortless and your celebration wondrous,” the couple say.
Brides and grooms also benefit from Angel and Dick’s hospitality experience … but there’s a two-year wait.
Angel also says she has more than 20 years of hospitality experience, especially because she’s the founder of the online retail outlet and event company The Vintage Patisserie and the author of the best-selling Vintage Tea Party book series.
And her husband, a Celebrity Masterchef finalist, “knows a thing or two about hosting,” she says on the website. “With Dick’s incredible culinary knowledge, you can rest assured that you’ll be in the best of hands.”
The bad news? The couple say they’re “currently on a two-year weddings ‘catch-up’” and “will re-open enquiries as soon as [they] can!”
Wedding photographers have spilled details about nuptials at the château.
Wedding photographer Ian Wallace had the pleasure of working the 2019 Château de la Motte-Husson wedding of a couple identified as Stacie and Ash — and wrote about the experience in a Wedinspire blog post the following year.
Wallace said that Stacie and Ash had their ceremony on the château steps and their reception at the orangery.
“Looking back at the wedding day several things stick in my mind,” the photographer added. “Firstly, as always, Angel’s attention to detail was perfect, and secondly, Dick and Angel’s really relaxed and welcoming attitude and Stacie and Ash’s equally chilled approach made it such a memorable wedding for me and a firm favorite from 2019.”
Meanwhile, a wedding photographer named Ian Holmes blogged about the Château de la Motte-Husson wedding of a couple named Eloise and Matt. “After the ceremony the entertainment never stopped,” Holmes wrote. “An old converted bus made for the perfect bar, Dick showed off his many culinary skills with a wonderful hog roast, there were games on the lawn, even fishing in the moat.”
Sounds like quite the escape!