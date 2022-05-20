The 2022 Preakness Is Almost Here — How Much Does It Cost to Enter a Horse?By Allison DeGrushe
May. 20 2022, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
The 2022 Preakness Stakes is right around the corner, and fans are thrilled!
Every third Saturday in May, millions of viewers gather around and tune in to the second race of the Triple Crown. For those unaware, the annual race takes place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.
With the race just days away, we can't help but wonder: How much does it cost to enter a horse in the Preakness? Keep reading for all the details, including which horses are competing and how you can tune in to the race!
How much does it cost to enter a horse in the Preakness Stakes?
According to Legal Sports Report, entry into the Preakness is based on an owner nominating their horses to compete in each Triple Crown race. The nomination deadline is typically the end of January.
Owners must cough up a generous $15,000 for initial entry into the Preakness Stakes; however, if their horse makes it to the starting gate, they must pay an additional $15,000. The outlet added that if an owner suddenly decides to enter a horse that wasn't nominated for the Triple Crown series, they can do so — but it'll cost them a supplemental nomination fee of $150,000.
Here are the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders.
When it comes to naming a racehorse, there are several guidelines that must be adhered to. The official rules are as follow:
- Names can be up to 18 characters, including spaces and punctuation.
- No names of actual persons unless written permission to use their name is on file with the Jockey Club.
- No names that are suggestive or have a vulgar or obscene meaning; names considered in poor taste; or names that may be offensive to religious, political, or ethnic groups.
Here are the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses and their odds to win the race, according to ESPN:
- Simplification (6-1)
- Creative Minister (10-1)
- Fenwick (50-1)
- Secret Oath (9-2)
- Early Voting (7-2)
- Happy Jack (30-1)
- Armagnac (12-1)
- Epicenter (6-5)
- Skippylongstocking (20-1)
Here's how to watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes.
On Saturday, May 21 at approximately 7:01 p.m. EST, the Preakness Stakes will air live on NBC. Full coverage of the event is blocked off for three hours worth of air time beginning at 4 p.m.
You can stream the event online as well by going to NBC Sports Live.