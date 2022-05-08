Kentucky Derby Viewers Were Very Surprised by the 2022 Winning Horse

Rick Dawson, the horse's owner, told Yahoo! Sports that they found out the horse would be racing about 30 seconds before Friday's entry deadline. Rich Strike took the place of Ethereal Road, who scratched or chose not to enter, at the last minute. Dawson said, "We always felt if we could just get in, we'd have a shot," Dawson said. "We proved it today." For winning, Rich Strike collected $1.86 million.