Some of the 2021 Kentucky Derby Horse Names Are Good Enough to Eat

The 2021 Kentucky Derby is back after the pandemic stopped some of last year's fun, and boy are people excited! While there will be mask guidelines in effect, the Kentucky Derby's tradition of fabulous hats, beautiful horses, and insane bets will continue on this year. Many place their bets based on statistics or horse bloodlines, but for the majority of novices, it's all about how creative the horses' names are.

Article continues below advertisement

This year's list of names boasts bravado and delicious food. So without further ado, here are horses in the Kentucky Derby in 2021.

Here are the horse names in the Kentucky Derby 2021.

Many of the names for this year's batch of contenders have homages to the horse's sire or dam, marking an important bloodline or adding prestige to an already impressive moniker. Some, however, are cute nods to the owner's hometowns or even favorite foods.

Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

The official rules regarding Kentucky Derby naming are as follows: Names can be up to 18 characters, including spaces and punctuation.

No names of actual persons unless written permission to use their name is on file with the Jockey Club.

No names that are suggestive or have a vulgar or obscene meaning; names considered in poor taste; or names that may be offensive to religious, political or ethnic groups.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Bourbonic

Brooklyn Strong

Dynamic One

Essential Quality

Helium

Hidden Stash

Highly Motivated

Hot Rod Charlie

Keepmeinmind

King Fury

Known Agenda

Like the King

Mandaloun

Medina Spirit

Midnight Bourbon

O Besos

Rock Your World

Sainthood

Soup and Sandwich

Super Stock

What are the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds and positions? It's the 147th time horses will be gunning for a huge cash prize at the Kentucky Derby. This year, the pot is worth $3 million, to be split among the race's top five finishers. The first place winner will receive $1.86 million. The jockey who rides the horse will also get a 10-percent cut of the prize. Last year's winner was Authentic, from Spendthrift Farm, Myracehorse.com, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing. Article continues below advertisement The favorite as of now is Essential Quality with 2-1 odds, and close behind are Rock Your World and Known Agenda at 5-1 and 6-1 odds, respectively. The rest of the horses odds are as follows: Like The King: 50-1

Brooklyn Strong: 50-1

Keepmeinmind: 50-1

Sainthood: 50-1

O Besos: 20-1

Mandaloun: 15-1

Medina Spirit: 15-1

Hot Rod Charlie: 8-1

Midnight Bourbon: 20-1

Dynamic One: 20-1

Helium: 50-1

Hidden Stash: 50-1

King Fury: 20-1

Highly Motivated: 10-1

Super Stock: 30-1

Soup And Sandwich: 30-1

Bourbonic: 30-1 North Shore Animal League puppies are here to predict who will win the #KentuckyDerby tomorrow! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/hyChWiZnn3 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 1, 2021 Source: Twitter Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to bet on the Kentucky Derby. If you want to bet on horses online, the laws of online betting varies from state to state. If you're in a state that's got a casino that facilitates sports betting, you could always bet that way. There are also legitimate sites that will handle your money as well. The official betting site of the Kentucky Derby and backed by the race itself is TwinSpires. To learn more about it, you can check it out here. Eighteen of the 20 contenders in today's #KentuckyDerby are descendants of Secretariat. Wishing good rides for all! 🏇



(Known Agenda and Hot Rod Charlie are the only two who are not descended from Secretariat.) pic.twitter.com/yDGFXBCTJy — Secretariat (@SECRETARIATofcl) May 1, 2021 Source: Twitter