Some of the 2021 Kentucky Derby Horse Names Are Good Enough to Eat

Some of the 2021 Kentucky Derby Horse Names Are Good Enough to EatBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 1 2021, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
The 2021 Kentucky Derby is back after the pandemic stopped some of last year's fun, and boy are people excited! While there will be mask guidelines in effect, the Kentucky Derby's tradition of fabulous hats, beautiful horses, and insane bets will continue on this year. Many place their bets based on statistics or horse bloodlines, but for the majority of novices, it's all about how creative the horses' names are.
This year's list of names boasts bravado and delicious food. So without further ado, here are horses in the Kentucky Derby in 2021.
Here are the horse names in the Kentucky Derby 2021.
Many of the names for this year's batch of contenders have homages to the horse's sire or dam, marking an important bloodline or adding prestige to an already impressive moniker. Some, however, are cute nods to the owner's hometowns or even favorite foods.
The official rules regarding Kentucky Derby naming are as follows:
- Names can be up to 18 characters, including spaces and punctuation.
- No names of actual persons unless written permission to use their name is on file with the Jockey Club.
- No names that are suggestive or have a vulgar or obscene meaning; names considered in poor taste; or names that may be offensive to religious, political or ethnic groups.
- Bourbonic
- Brooklyn Strong
- Dynamic One
- Essential Quality
- Helium
- Hidden Stash
- Highly Motivated
- Hot Rod Charlie
- Keepmeinmind
- King Fury
- Known Agenda
- Like the King
- Mandaloun
- Medina Spirit
- Midnight Bourbon
- O Besos
- Rock Your World
- Sainthood
- Soup and Sandwich
- Super Stock
What are the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds and positions?
It's the 147th time horses will be gunning for a huge cash prize at the Kentucky Derby. This year, the pot is worth $3 million, to be split among the race's top five finishers. The first place winner will receive $1.86 million. The jockey who rides the horse will also get a 10-percent cut of the prize.
Last year's winner was Authentic, from Spendthrift Farm, Myracehorse.com, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing.
The favorite as of now is Essential Quality with 2-1 odds, and close behind are Rock Your World and Known Agenda at 5-1 and 6-1 odds, respectively.
The rest of the horses odds are as follows:
- Like The King: 50-1
- Brooklyn Strong: 50-1
- Keepmeinmind: 50-1
- Sainthood: 50-1
- O Besos: 20-1
- Mandaloun: 15-1
- Medina Spirit: 15-1
- Hot Rod Charlie: 8-1
- Midnight Bourbon: 20-1
- Dynamic One: 20-1
- Helium: 50-1
- Hidden Stash: 50-1
- King Fury: 20-1
- Highly Motivated: 10-1
- Super Stock: 30-1
- Soup And Sandwich: 30-1
- Bourbonic: 30-1
Here's how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.
If you want to bet on horses online, the laws of online betting varies from state to state. If you're in a state that's got a casino that facilitates sports betting, you could always bet that way.
There are also legitimate sites that will handle your money as well. The official betting site of the Kentucky Derby and backed by the race itself is TwinSpires. To learn more about it, you can check it out here.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky Derby 2021.
On Saturday, May 1 at 6:57 p.m. ET, the Kentucky Derby will air live on NBC. Full coverage of the event is blocked off for five hours worth of air time, however, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
You can stream the event online as well by going to NBC Sports Live.