The Kentucky Derby Is Delayed, but That Doesn't Mean You Can't Have a (Virtual) Derby Party

The official drink of the Derby is the mint julep, of course, which is pretty easy to make at home. You'll just need fresh mint leaves, sugar cubes or simple syrup, crushed ice, and some Kentucky bourbon. (Frankly, one could argue if it's not from Kentucky, it's not bourbon.)

In an old-fashioned glass or, ideally, a metal julep cup, muddle the mint and sugar or simple syrup. In our opinion the best juleps are made with sugar cubes, because the abrasion from the sugar helps release even more minty essence into the glass. Then add 2 1/2 oz of bourbon, fill the glass with crushed ice, and stir well. Garnish with mint sprigs and a classic paper julep straw if you can find them.

For kids and teetotalers, replace the bourbon with lemonade, ginger ale, or iced tea for a refreshing, non-alcoholic mocktail.