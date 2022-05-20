Here's What the Cut Will Be Like at the 2022 PGA Championship

In the PGA Championship, this is still the case. According to Sporting News, the 2022 event will start with 156 players who will eventually be cut down to a group of at least 70, although the publication states that more golfers will likely make it through to the next round as well.

Despite this, Sporting News points out that these rules for the cut don't apply to the PGA of America club professionals. They will be able to continue playing regardless of who gets cut.