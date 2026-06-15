Oliver Tree’s Net Worth Reflects a Career Cut Tragically Short "The idea is when I die, all the money is gonna go back to artists." By Mark Pygas Published June 15 2026, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Oliver Tree was sadly among six people who died when a helicopter he was travelling in collided with another in Brazil. The 32-year-old musician had been on his world tour when the crash occurred in Rio de Janeiro. Horrifying footage posted online shows one of the helicopters dropping from the sky before crashing into a parking lot where 20 vehicles were also set ablaze.

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Tree, whose full name was Oliver Tree Nickell, was undoubtedly at the top of his career when this tragedy claimed his life. The unfortunate events over the weekend have highlighted the artist's wish to leave all his wealth to the arts through his foundation, the Dr. Oliver Trees Art Grants for Baby Geniuses. Many fans are wondering what was Oliver Tree's net worth, and how much will be left to his foundation?

Oliver Tree wanted to donate all his money to artists following his deaths

In April 2026, Tree appeared on an episode of the Zach Sang Show and revealed that he planned to donate all his money following his death. "I don't believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from [music] is mine," Tree said. "And so when I die, my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one's gonna get a penny. If I have a wife or kids or anything, they're not getting a f---ing penny. I'll get my kids through college—that's the agreement—but they're not gonna be a silver spoon. They're taken care of, because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s."

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He continued: "The idea is when I die, all the money is gonna go back to artists. So I've set up a foundation. It's called Doctor Oliver Tree's Art Grants for Baby Geniuses ... With this money, I want it to go to the actual physical making of art. So you're not allowed to buy equipment with the money. You're not allowed to go to education and school for the money. You're allowed to physically hire people to help produce stuff. You're allowed to rent gear and equipment to make things. You're allowed to use the budget to physically produce stuff."

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What was Oliver Tree's net worth and how much will the foundation receive?

Tree first gained widespread attention after his song "When I'm Down" went viral in 2016. He later signed with Atlantic Records and released a number of successful projects, including Ugly Is Beautiful, Cowboy Tears, and Alone in a Crowd. His biggest commercial successes include songs such as "Life Goes On," "Miss You," "Alien Boy," and "Hurt." These tracks have generated hundreds of millions of streams across major streaming platforms. On Spotify alone, Tree attracts more than 11 million monthly listeners.

Oliver Tree Musician Net worth: $4 Million Oliver Tree was an American singer-songwriter, rapper, and filmmaker. Full Name: Oliver Tree Nickell Birthdate: June 29, 1993 Birthplace: Santa Cruz, Calif. Married: Previously dated Melanie Martinez Kids: 0

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While his exact net worth is difficult to calculate, various sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, put Oliver Tree's net worth as approximately $4 million, although some sources place his wealth between $1 million and $5 million, depending on the valuation method used.