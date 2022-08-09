Oliver Tree Shares Details About His Tour, New Music, and Whether or Not He Wears a Wig (EXCLUSIVE)

Up until Oliver released his 2022 album "Cowboy Tears," he sported a dark brown bowl cut which he insisted was totally real at every opportunity. When he released his 2022 album, he came out with a brand new look. Now, he often wears a cowboy hat with a blue denim outfit, complete with fringes reminiscent of, well, cowboys.

He also has blonde hair now and while the front of his hair looks the same, the back is much longer, making for a bowl cut mullet. And, according to Oliver, it's all real.