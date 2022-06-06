Jack Harlow's Net Worth Will See Growth In 2022 and Beyond

Per a press release, the Jack Harlow combo meal includes Secret Recipe Fries and a side of ranch, a lemonade, Mac & Cheese, and a Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Not to mention, food lovers will get all of these tasty items wrapped in specialty packaging.

Although the release did not disclose any information about the price for the Jack Harlow combo meal, fans expect a reasonable price point. After all, the KFC Chicken Sandwich Combo is currently priced at $8.49 in New York City. Keep in mind, prices do vary by location.