The Characters on 'SpongeBob' Have Looked the Same for Decades — How Old Are They?

If there's a character fans love more than SpongeBob, it's probably Gary. This snail has been by his side throughout the show, and even though they have had their differences, they always find their way back to one another. Plus, Gary the Snail is the voice of reason. We know that the characters are ageless by default, but if SpongeBob can have an age, so can his pet.

Gary's page on the Fandom lists his birthday as Nov. 27, 1989. But there must be something about the water in Bikini Bottom, because no matter the characters' ages, they don't actually seem to age! That's good for fans of the show, who obviously want it to continue for as long as sponge-ly possible.

