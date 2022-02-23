'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Fans Are Worried About GG — How Old Is She?

Marian Derrico is Deon's mother, who is often shown helping Deon and Karen out with the logistics of raising 14 children. She is lovingly referred to as "GG" by members of her family.

So, how old is she? According to an Instagram post, GG turned 71 in August 2020 — which means she is currently 72 and will be turning 73 in the summer of 2022.