Lei Lei Is a Popular TikTok Creator, but Her Fans Want to Know How Old She Is Lei Lei appears to be a middle schooler, surprising some of her fans. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 12 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET

If you've ever followed someone on TikTok, it can be easy to develop something of a parasocial relationship. After all, plenty of content creators intentionally invite you into their lives, so much so that you can begin to feel like you know them.

That's why it was such a shock for so many when Lei Lei, a popular content creator who has more than 6 million followers on TikTok, revealed that she was still regularly going to school. Now, many want to know how old she is. Here's what we know.

How old is Lei Lei from TikTok?

While we don't know her exact age, Lei Lei's recent TikTok videos have suggested that she is in fact entering high school this year. Her latest TikTok uses a clip from The Perks of Being a Wallflower in which the main character says, "Tomorrow is my first day of high school ever, and I need to turn things around." This has led many to sound off in the comments after realizing that Lei Lei is not as old as they had assumed.

"Bru she been in 8th grade this whole time?" one person wrote in the comments. "NO WAY I THOUGHT SHE WAS LIKE 17," another person added. "Wait ... you were in 8th grade this whole time.. I was thinking you were 17," a third added. Clearly, then, there was quite a bit of confusion about how old Lei Lei was. While we don't know for sure, if she's about to enter high school, then she's probably around 13 or 14.

While we don't know her exact age, it's clear that most of her followers who didn't know how old she was believed that she was a few years older than she actually is, although most people still thought she was in high school. It seems like most of the people who were surprised by how young she is were fellow high schoolers who assumed that she was closer to the end of her high school journey than the beginning.

There's some debate about how old she is even still.

Although that video seems to suggest pretty definitively that Lei Lei is just starting high school, there are some people who still insist that she's older, and the video is just suggesting that she's getting ready to start another school year. Most people seem to think she's quite young, though, but until she offers more definitive evidence of her age, we have to do a little bit of guessing.