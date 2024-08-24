Home > Entertainment Instagram Now Let’s Users Add Music to Their Profiles — Here’s How to Do It! If you were a fan of Myspace, Instagram's new profile music feature will give you all the feels. By D.M. Published Aug. 24 2024, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There is an exciting new update available for Instagram users, that allows them to add music to their profiles. This feature allows users to personalize their profiles by adding a song that represents their current mood, personality, or vibe. If you're looking to give your profile a musical touch, here's a guide on how to do it.

Adding music to your Instagram profile is really simple!

Before you can add music to your profile, make sure the Instagram app is updated to the latest version. Update the app by visiting the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android and checking for updates. Once updated, open Instagram and navigate to your profile by tapping the profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. On your profile page, tap the "Edit Profile" button located below your bio and profile picture to access the menu where you can make changes to your profile information.

Now, let’s get to the fun part. In the "Edit Profile" section, you'll see a new option labeled "Add Music." Tap on this option to start adding a song to your profile. Instagram will display a library of songs to choose from, including popular tracks and trending hits. You can also use the search bar at the top to find a specific song or artist. Once you've found the perfect song, tap on it to select it.

After selecting your song, you have the option to choose which part of the song you want to play on your profile. Instagram allows you to pick a specific 15-second clip that will play when someone visits your profile. You can preview different sections of the song by dragging the slider to find the perfect moment. Once you're satisfied with your song choice and the clip selection, tap "Done" or "Save" to add the song to your profile.

Anyone hating on the music feature for instagram’s profiles just means you hated MySpace. Idk but I’m excited. Bring back top 10 friends too so we can start making shit messy. — Lizzy  Vee (@Lizzytrizzy) August 23, 2024

Instagram users are loving the new music feature, which reminds some of MySpace.

Instagram’s new music feature gives off major MySpace vibes, and some users are loving it. Adding music to your Instagram profile offers a simple yet effective way to make your presence on the platform more expressive. Instagram users have shared their glowing reviews of the music feature, which feels nostalgic for longtime netizens.

“YOU CAN ADD MUSIC TO YOUR INSTAGRAM PROFILE LIKE MYSPACE. FINALLY A GOOD FEATURE,” one person tweeted. While another wrote, “Anyone hating on the music feature for instagram’s profiles just means you hated MySpace. Idk but I’m excited. Bring back top 10 friends too so we can start making s**t messy.”