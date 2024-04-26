Home > FYI Google Pay Is Going Away and Users Are Encouraged to Use Google Wallet "Android users can easily save, find, and use their Google Pay payments methods on the go with Google Wallet," writes Google. By Brandon Charles Apr. 26 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Why use two things when you can use just one? Seemingly based on demand alone, the Google Pay mobile payment service is shutting down in the U.S. in 2024.

After 13 years of service, Google Pay is going away in the U.S. on June 4, 2024. Users will still be able to use the much more popular Google Wallet. Unfortunately, the two apps aren't exactly the same.

What happened to Google Pay? Google Wallet is replacing it.

Google announced the end of Google Wallet on Feb. 22, 2024. Group Product Manager, Google Pay Joris van Mens wrote a blog post explaining the decision. "Today, millions of people in over 180 countries use Google Pay to securely check out when shopping with their favorite retailers on desktop using ChromeOS, macOS, and Windows PC, from Android and iOS apps, and in stores. Android users can easily save, find, and use their Google Pay payments methods on the go with Google Wallet."

Google Pay is going away because five times more people use Google Wallet.

The blog post points out the app's lack of use, essentially explaining why it's being sunset. "To simplify the app experience, the U.S. version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use starting June 4, 2024. You can continue to access the most popular features — tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods — right from Google Wallet, which is used five times more than the Google Pay app in the U.S."

Don’t worry if you have money in Google Pay, you still have access to your funds.

On the Google Pay Help FAQ page, the question of remaining money in the Google Pay app is addressed. “Prior to June 4, 2024, you can transfer your Google Pay balance to your bank account from the U.S. version of the Google Pay app. After June 4, 2024, you can continue to access and transfer your Google Pay balance from the Google Wallet website.”

Although Wallet is more popular than Pay, they don't have all the same features. On Feb. 26, 2024, Forbes noted, “After trying several mobile payment methods over the years, it looks like Google is settling on Wallet being the primary and default Android payments app. It doesn’t support sending and receiving money, nor does it provide cashback on purchases. The app is a simple tap-and-pay vehicle, while also storing payment cards, loyalty cards, transit passes, and some government identification.”

