Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “How to Be Your Own Grandpa” — Woman’s Diagram Shows Bizarre Way It Can Happen A woman demonstrated how it's possible to become your own grandfather and illustrated as such using a whiteboard family tree drawing. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 3 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Reddit | @

A viral TikTok clip that found its way to Reddit illustrated how someone could, through a series of specific marital choices in one's family, and birth, a person could become their own grandfather.

Article continues below advertisement

The video, which was reposted by Redditor @d_a_v_i_d567 to the site's r/TikTokCringe sub explains in about 59 seconds just how this bizarre phenomenon could occur.

"I just figured out something super messed up," the TikToker says as she records herself drawing on a white board with a red marker. She begins to draw a family tree that starts with a father and a person she refers to as "you,": "So let's say this is you and this is your father, right?"

Article continues below advertisement

Beside the father is a question mark, indicating the mom in the situation, which, the TikToker says, doesn't really factor into the hypothetical situation she illustrates. She continues, "It doesn't really matter who your mother is cause your parents are divorced."

Article continues below advertisement

"And then let's say you marry this woman who has this daughter who's like, 20 let's say," she then points the marker to show a connective line between you and the woman that you get with who has a 20-year-old daughter. A daughter who eventually has the hots for your dad, according to this specific scenario.

"Then your dad meets that girl that is your wife's daughter and he likes her, so he marries her." She then erases the question mark beside the father's drawing and replaces it with the drawing of the 20-year-old. To keep things consistent, she then draws the father's face beside the 20-year-old at the bottom of the family tree.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Reddit | @d_a_v_i_d567

"I'm just gonna draw him down here for reference. This is where things start to get hairy, "So now, your step-daughter is actually your mother-in-law."

Article continues below advertisement

This is beginning to sound like the starting point for a very weird sub-genre of adult videos online. but the TikToker goes even further with the roundabout way a person can become their own grandfather: "So technically since your baby is your step-daughter's half sister, then your baby becomes your dad's brother-in-law," which is a trippy thing to think about.

Source: Reddit | @d_a_v_i_d567

Article continues below advertisement

So this means that in addition to your baby being your dad's grand-child, they are now also your dad's brother-in-law, assuming you have a son, but that's not all, "Which makes your son, also your uncle. "Then your dad and your step-daughter have a child, who effectively is your grandchild, but also your sister."

"And since your sister is the daughter of your dad and step-daughter, that makes your wife her grandmother which makes you your own grandfather," she says, focusing again on the "you" drawing to finally explain how one person can become their own grandpa. Pretty nuts, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Reddit | @d_a_v_i_d567

A number of viewers who commented on the post certainly seemed to think so. One person aptly quipped that this sort of strange self-grandfatherhood is possible when one's family tree looks more like another type of foliage: "When your family tree is a wreath..."

Article continues below advertisement

However, someone else pointed out that this same type of roundabout way a person could become their own grandpa was from the 1996 film adaptation of the popular children's book series, The Stupids.

Source: YouTube | @LylesVT

Article continues below advertisement