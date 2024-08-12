Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports The 2024 Summer Olympic Games Just Ended, and People Already Want to Queue up for 2028 The website for the sporting event is already up. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Updated Aug. 12 2024, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games was one to remember as dozens of athletes made history in a variety of sports old and new. Fan-favorite U.S. competitor Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in history with her gold medal wins. Algerian cis female boxer Imane Khelif took home the gold among swaths of misguided transphobia. The international sporting event also added new categories such as breaking and skateboarding to the line-up. For this and many more reasons, 2024 was a major milestone for the Olympics.

Of course, that's just the typical cycle every four years. Some of the best athletes in the world are given a major spotlight for a few glorious weeks in the summer and the rest of us get to watch all of them make history, whether it's from the comfort of our homes or even at the venue itself. To that end, plenty of people want to be a part of the action by attending the Olympics in person. In fact, people are already wondering how to get tickets for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

Here's how to buy tickets to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

The location for the 2028 Olympics was already decided back in 2017 during that year's IOC Session in Peru. Los Angeles, Calif. was given the slot for 2028, though they had originally placed their bid on the 2024 Olympics. Despite missing out on hosting this year, the California city is already set to provide new sporting grounds for athletes to gather come July 2028. And from the looks of it, they're already raring to go.

The official website for the LA Olympics is already up, with the city saying it's ready to offer "an unparalleled Olympic and Paralympic Games experience as the best athletes from around the globe compete on the biggest stage in sports." This is the third time that LA will host the Olympics, having previously provided the space for the games back in 1932 and 1985. The site also has merch available already, but can folks buy tickets just yet?

Unfortunately, there are no pre-orders for this ticketed event. At least, not yet. There are no options or portals that lead to purchasing tickets for the 2028 Olympics. With the 2024 Olympics having just wrapped up, the cycle for the next one will likely go at a crawl up until the appointed year. That said, folks can still be on the lookout for their chance to attend the games, which will take place from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 30, 2028.