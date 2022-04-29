The whole point of Young Horses' adorable adventure game Bugsnax is to traverse the in-game island, catching a variety of food-inspired critters. There are 100 different bugsnax that players can catch in the game, but not all of them are simple to snag.

The Bunger, a six-legged creature with a cheeseburger body and fries for legs, is one of the first bugsnax you'll encounter on your journey — here's how to catch one.