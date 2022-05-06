What to Know to Catch a Spaghider in 'Bugsnax'

After a long wait, the much-anticipated DLC The Isle of BIGsnax has finally been brought to Bugsnax, bringing with it some new and never before seen bugsnax for you to take down and capture.

All of these new bugsnax are found on Broken Tooth, the smaller island just off the coast of Snaktooth Island.

Of these new snax, the Spaghider is one of them that you can capture to add to your collection. Here's everything you need to know about how to catch it.