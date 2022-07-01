There Are Some Glitches That Let You Duplicate Diamonds in 'Minecraft'
Any seasoned Minecraft player knows that diamonds are one of the most valuable items you can find. Diamonds are used to make some of the most durable weapons and tools in the game, and a player who has a full set of diamond armor equipped will be ready to take on just about any mob in the game.
But if you've already begun your quest to obtain diamonds, then you'll know that they're a bit difficult to get, and building a collection of them is a slow grind.
Thankfully, there are some players who have found ways around the difficult grind of hunting for diamonds by duplicating them. It's a bit of a process, and of course, it will require you to find a diamond first. If you're looking for a workaround to the grind of obtaining a bunch of diamonds, here's how to duplicate them in Minecraft.
Here's where to find diamonds in 'Minecraft.'
If you don't already know how to get diamonds, that's OK because it's a fairly straightforward thing to do. For the most part, you'll find diamonds in caves, meaning you'll need to load up on food, armor, torches, and tools and scout out the nearest string of caves.
They're most often found in levels -50 to -64, meaning you'll have to venture pretty far down in a cave before you'll come across one.
It's also important to note that you cannot successfully mine a diamond ore with anything less than an iron pickaxe. If you try to mine it with a stone or wooden pickaxe, not only will it take a long time to do, but the ore will not produce any diamonds. Instead, you will wear down your pickaxe without any loot to show for it.
This means that you'll have to find some iron ore and smelt it into iron bars before you can begin your diamond hunt. Once you've done that, you can then craft an iron pickaxe. You'll need three iron ore and two sticks to do so.
So long as you have the appropriate tools and an inventory of food to keep yourself healthy, you should be able to venture into the mines easily to find diamonds.
Here's how to duplicate diamonds easily.
The ability to duplicate items and blocks in Minecraft is the result of various glitches and bugs that players have learned how to take advantage of. Because of this, there are a variety of ways to do it, but this is just one method that should successfully result in multiple diamonds for version 1.19.
To start, you'll need to build a nether portal, which we have a whole tutorial on already. Once you activate the portal, transport yourself to the nether. Once there, you'll want to put the items you want duplicated in a shulker box. Reenter the portal and as you're transporting back to the overworld and place the shulker box in front of you. Close out of the game and reopen it and you should have one in your inventory and another still in the nether.
Not all of the available methods for duplicating will work, as it depends on what version of the game you're running. If this one doesn't work, it's possible the developers have already patched it and you may need to find another method.