There Are Some Glitches That Let You Duplicate Diamonds in 'Minecraft'

Any seasoned Minecraft player knows that diamonds are one of the most valuable items you can find. Diamonds are used to make some of the most durable weapons and tools in the game, and a player who has a full set of diamond armor equipped will be ready to take on just about any mob in the game.

But if you've already begun your quest to obtain diamonds, then you'll know that they're a bit difficult to get, and building a collection of them is a slow grind.