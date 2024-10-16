Home > FYI > Halloween Dunkin' Halloween Treats Are Here, and This Is How to Score a Spooky Munchkin Bucket The time has come, and donut lovers can rejoice. The Halloween Munchkin Bucket is every bit as adorable as Dunkin' promised in promos. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 16 2024, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @lilly_clover_husky

It's official: There are only two weeks until Halloween. All of the spooky decorations are being put out, costumes are being made or purchased, and businesses are releasing their Fall line-up for customers to indulge in. That includes Dunkin' Donuts, which just released its Halloween Treats line on Oct. 16.

They're not for dogs, sadly, although we certainly won't tell if you slip your pup one of the non-chocolate ones. One of the most highly-anticipated Dunkin' Treats of the year is the Munchkin Bucket, and for good reason. These adorable trick-or-treat-worthy buckets are the perfect way to kick off a sweets-centered holiday like Halloween. Here's how to get your hands on one this October.

This is how to get a delicious and spooky Dunkin' Halloween Munchkin Bucket.

The time has come, and donut lovers can rejoice. The Halloween Munchkin Bucket is every bit as adorable as Dunkin' promised in promos. The treats come in a purple trick-or-treat-sized bucket with an orange handle, and the buckets are adorned with cartoonish Halloween designs to get your festive feelings flowing.

The buckets come with 50 Munchkin Donut Hole treats, and you can enjoy a new Halloween-sprinkle-flavored donut alongside your classic favorites. Those favorites may look a little spookier though, as Dunkin' has revamped them for Halloween by offering "festive blends" of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry frosted donuts.

In order to get your hands on one, all you have to do is head down to your local Dunkin'. But be warned, they are a limited-time offer and will be made in a limited quantity, so expect long lines and stores running out.

Other Dunkin' Treats are in the air as well.

Luckily, even if you can't get your hands on a Munchkin Bucket, there are plenty of other Halloween Treats to try at Dunkin' this October. One of the most adorable offerings this year is the Spider Specialty Donut. The Spider has long been a favorite, but the orange-frosted confection is getting an update this year that includes purple frosting coating the Glazed Chocolate Munchkins Donut Hole that makes up the spider, which has chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle for the eyes.

In addition to the Bucket and the too-cute-to-eat Spider, Dunkin' is offering the Potion Macchiato. Get yours iced or hot, and enjoy a drink that blends layers of espresso and milk into a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor.

If you're looking for something to put on your body rather than in your body, you're also in luck: The DunKings Tracksuit is back this year. The hard-to-miss bright orange tracksuit can be purchased through the company's online store. The online store, by the way, also sells a giant inflatable Spider Specialty Donut, for just $55.