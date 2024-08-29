Home > FYI > Halloween Looking for Summerween Costume Ideas? We've Got You Covered With Inspo From TikTok It's never too early to get spooky. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 29 2024, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@karenvalenzuelaa ;@kristinavalois; @alixtraeger

We firmly believe that it's never too early to celebrate the best holiday of the year: Halloween. "But it's still hot outside," we hear you yelling at us, to which we say — ever heard of Summerween? It's an amazing combination of spooky vibes and sunshine, perfect for that late summer transition period in which it's technically still swimsuit season, but you can't get pumpkins and ghouls out of your mind. Just us?

The best part about Summerween is that there's no official date, so you can celebrate it all season long. If you've been invited to — or are hosting — a Summerween party this year and you're not quite sure what to wear, we've got you covered with inspiration from TikTok. Here are 8 of our favorite Summerween costume ideas.

Dani Ardor from 'Midsommar'.

C'mon, it's literally a horror movie set in the dead of summer. A24's Midsommar starring Florence Pugh as Dani Ardor is the perfect place to draw your Summerween inspo — especially since it's chock full of iconic and DIY-able looks.

Hallie Parker and Annie James from 'The Parent Trap'.

If you're looking for a costume for you and your bestie, or you happen to have a twin, this simple yet effective idea will make you the most popular millennial at the party. All you need is a pair of green shorts, a white t-shirt with green accents, white sneakers, and a fake British accent, if you're willing to go the extra mile.

The stars of 'Jurassic Park'.

Looking for a costume you can rock with your family? Look no further than this adorable Jurassic Park-themed group ensemble. Ellie and Allen's outfits are easily replicable with things you can find in your own closet or at your local Goodwill — and the best part? More kids = more dinosaurs.

'80s camp counselor à la "Slasher Summer."

The "slasher summer" aesthetic took over TikTok in 2024, and it's pretty much the epitome of Summerween. Reminiscent of films like Sleepaway Camp and Friday the 13th, the '80s camp counselor look will definitely be a hit at your next costume party.

Maxine Minx from 'X'.

Speaking of summer slashers, Maxine Minx of 2022's X is one of the sub-genre's newest and most popular final girls — and out of this entire list, her iconic outfit may be one of the easiest to recreate. All you need is a pair of short overalls, blue eyeshadow, and some fake blood and you're good to go!

Any 'Mamma Mia' character.

If you're not into the spooky vibes but want to dress up anyway, why not choose a character from one of the most Summer-iffic movies of all time, Mamma Mia? There are so many lovable characters to pick from, and each one has a plethora of iconic looks to recreate. Donna and the Dynamos? Sophie? Bill? Rosie? The options are endless!

Some kind of mermaid.

Let's keep the summer vibes going, shall we? Whether you want to rock a more Y2K, Aquamarine-inspired look or show up as a creepy, pointy-toothed siren, mermaid-core is a solid Summerween option.

Barbara and Adam Maitland from 'Beetlejuice'.