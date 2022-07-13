Want to Get Flint in ‘Minecraft’ Fast? Here Are Some Ways to Get the Raw Material

One of the most engaging/addictive elements of Minecraft is the fact that there's just so much to do in the title. You can raise animals, make little in-game computers and mess around with cheats, uncover hidden lands, and engage in a slew of story missions that you can add into the game. But the heart of the gameplay lies in the title's, er, title itself: mining and crafting. This is accomplished by getting your hands on a variety of different raw materials — like flint — in the game.

Here's how to get your boxy little hands on some flint.