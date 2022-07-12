Cats Will Help Ward Off Creepers in 'Minecraft' — Here's How to Tame One

Unfortunately, there's not one location on any Minecraft map where you can find a cat, but there's still relatively easy to find. Different-colored cats are found in different locations.

Most colors of cats will be found near villages, depending on the village's population and which version of the game you're playing. In the Java edition, if there are at least five claimed beds in the village, there's likely to be at least one cat in the area. In Bedrock, this ratio is four to one.